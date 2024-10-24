DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Trade to Kansas City official

The trade sending Hopkins (lower leg) from the Titans to the Chiefs was made official Thursday after the wideout passed his physical with his new team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site points out, two areas where the addition of Hopkins should make the team better are in the red zone and on third downs. On Monday, Tennessee coach Brian Callahan said that the veteran wideout was dealing with some lower leg soreness during Week 7 action, so it remains to be seen if Hopkins will be listed as a full participant in his upcoming first practice with the Chiefs, who face the Raiders on the road Sunday.