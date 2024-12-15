Fantasy Football
DeAndre Hopkins News: Five catches in Week 15 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Hopkins brought in five of six targets for 36 yards in the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Hopkins finished second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Chiefs, although the latter total was particularly unremarkable. Hopkins has at least four catches in four straight games, but he's been under 40 receiving yards in four of his last five contests overall. Hopkins could continue to struggle with efficiency in a Week 16 home matchup against the Texans on Saturday afternoon if Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is forced to miss the contest and is replaced by Carson Wentz.

