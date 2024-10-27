Fantasy Football
DeAndre Hopkins News: Gains 29 yards in KC debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 7:29pm

Hopkins had two receptions on three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over Las Vegas.

Hopkins got eased in with his new club as expected, but he still made a mark on the box score with a pair of healthy receptions. The veteran No. 1 wideout might need a week or two to get fully integrated into head coach Andy Reid's complex scheme, but his fantasy stock undoubtedly trended upwards following the move from Tennessee. Hopkins is worth rostering in all formats, with deeper-league managers likely starting the wideout against the Buccaneers next Monday.

