DeAndre Hopkins News: Just two catches as Levis gets hurt

Hopkins caught two of four targets for 31 yards in Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Hopkins led the Titans in targets and tied with Tyler Boyd for the team lead in receiving yards, as Will Levis (shoulder) and Mason Rudolph combined for just 110 passing yards in the run-heavy win. Levis is mistake-prone but can push the ball downfield more effectively with his stronger arm. Luckily for Hopkins' fantasy prospects, Levis will have a chance to recover during Tennessee's Week 5 bye before a Week 6 matchup with the Colts.