DeAndre Hopkins News: Quiet in AFCCG win

Hopkins secured one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 32-29 AFC Championship Game win over the Bills.

Hopkins finished the AFC Championship Game just seventh on the team in terms of receiving, after having failed to secure his only target during Kansas City's previous divisional-round win over the Texans. The veteran wideout had strung together nine consecutive games with four or more targets to finish the regular season, though he rested Week 18, but he's now drawn just a combined three targets across two playoff appearances. Hopkins could be more involved versus the Eagles on Feb. 9 in Super Bowl LIX.