Deebo Samuel Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Samuel (illness) is likely to suit up in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Cowboys, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Samuel played only three offensive snaps last Sunday against Kansas City and was hospitalized after the loss due to a bout of pneumonia. He didn't practice Wednesday but finished the week with a pair of limited sessions to set himself up to play Sunday. Samuel's ability to take the field against Dallas could be huge for a passing game that will be without Brandon Aiyuk (knee-IR) and Jauan Jennings (hip). George Kittle is also questionable due to a lingering foot injury.