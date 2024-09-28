Deebo Samuel Injury: Expects to play Sunday

Samuel (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, is planning on playing, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Samuel missed the 49ers' loss to the Rams in Week 3 while nursing a calf injury that he suffered the week prior against the Vikings. The wide receiver said Saturday that he plans on making his return to the field in Week 4, and if he does so, he will beat his initial timeline of two-to-three weeks sidelined. An official decision on his availability will likely be made after the team's pregame workouts Sunday ahead of the matchup with New England at 4:05 p.m. ET.