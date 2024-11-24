Deebo Samuel News: Struggles continue with backup QB

Samuel had just one reception for 21 yards off of four targets in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Packers.

Samuel was already in a mid-season slump entering Sunday's loss, but a backup quarterback under center only made a bounce-back effort nearly impossible. The dual-threat superstar also failed to record a rushing attempt for the first time in a full game this season. Samuel has under-performed this season with just 590 combined yards and two total touchdowns through 10 games. Brock Purdy's (shoulder) potential return in Week 13 would boost Samuel's projections heading into a tough road matchup in Buffalo next Sunday.