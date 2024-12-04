DJ Moore Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Moore (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday.

Moore is fresh off an 8-97-1 (16 targets) performance logged during Chicago's 23-20 loss to the Lions on Thanksgiving, and in the process it appears that he picked up a quad injury. Keenan Allen (ankle) is also sidelined at practice Wednesday, and it's possible the Bears are simply taking a cautious approach to the health of their top two wideouts, but Moore's status now needs to be carefully monitored ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the 49ers. Rookie first-rounder Rome Odunze would step into an increased role on offense if either Moore or Allen are forced to miss any time.