DJ Moore News: Posts PPR gem Monday

Moore hauled in all eight of his targets for 46 yards while adding three rushing attempts for 24 yards in Monday's 30-12 loss to Minnesota.

Moore led the Bears in receptions despite seeing five fewer targets than fellow wideout Keenan Allen. The latter produced the better fantasy score after reeling in his fourth touchdown in as many weeks, but Moore provided an especially strong line for those in PPR formats. Expect both of Chicago's top receivers to be busy in Week 16 with a tough matchup on tap against the Lions on Sunday.