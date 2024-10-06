DJ Moore News: Two TDs in Week 5 win

Moore caught five of eight targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Moore got the Bears on the board with a 34-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and added a 30-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He set a season high in receiving yards and is the clear top option in a Bears receiving corps that also includes Keenan Allen and rookie first-round pick Rome Odunze, who combined for 73 yards on 12 targets in Sunday's win. Moore has three touchdowns in his last two games heading into a Week 6 matchup against the leaky Jacksonville secondary in London.