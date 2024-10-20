DK Metcalf Injury: Knee injury not 'too bad'

Coach Mike Macdonald said Metcalf "banged his knee a little bit" during Sunday's 34-14 win in Atlanta, but the injury "doesn't look too bad," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf exited this Week 7 matchup in the fourth quarter and eventually needed a cart to get to the locker room. Prior to his departure, he reeled in four of seven targets for 99 yards and one touchdown. Considering Macdonald's comments, Metcalf likely isn't in danger of missing any time, but Seattle likely will do its due diligence to ensure the health concern won't impact his availability moving forward.