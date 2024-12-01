DK Metcalf News: Four catches in win

Metcalf (shoulder) caught four of nine targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

Metcalf was blanked on two first-half targets but got involved early in the second half, making catches of 28 and 30 yards on Seattle's first possession of the third quarter. He then drew a 20-yard pass interference penalty on fourth down to extend a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in Zach Charbonnet's game-winning rushing touchdown. Despite his slow start, Metcalf finished just eight receiving yards short of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's team-leading total. Up next for Metcalf is a Week 14 road game against the Cardinals.