Dyami Brown News: Makes one catch in Week 8 win

Brown secured his only target for six yards during Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears.

Brown, who played 32 percent of offensive snaps, continues to mix in with Luke McCaffrey (36 percent) and Olamide Zaccheaus (35 percent) for No. 3 wide receiver reps behind top options Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. The 2021 third-round pick has now logged seven straight games with at least one catch, but he's averaging just 19.1 yards per contest in that span. Brown will look to do more with his opportunities Week 9 against the Giants.