Dyami Brown News: Reels in 23-yard catch

Brown played 21 of the Commanders' 69 snaps on offense and recorded a 23-yard reception among his three targets in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Brown's 21 snaps placed him fifth among Commanders receivers, trailing Terry McLaurin (49), Noah Brown (42), Olamide Zaccheaus (29) and Luke McCaffrey (26). Dyami Brown has recorded a catch in six straight games, but he hasn't topped 60 receiving yards in any contest and has found the end zone just once during that stretch. Even in deeper fantasy leagues, Brown doesn't profile as a reliable option.