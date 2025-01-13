Jahan Dotson News: Opens scoring in playoff win

Dotson reached the end zone for the first time as an Eagle in Sunday's wild-card win over the Packers, finishing with one catch for an 11-yard score.

The Eagles got off to a quick start in their 22-10 win, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff and scoring just three plays later on 2nd-and-9 from the 11. Jalen Hurts had nearly seven seconds in the pocket and found Dotson wide open at the back of the end zone for the wideout's first score since Week 11 of the 2023 season. The rest of the game was more typical for Dotson's time in Philadelphia, as he received just one more target and no more interceptions.