Jahan Dotson: Starts again, just two catches

Dotson served a starting role in Week 3 against the Saints but had just two catches for eight yards on three targets.

Dotson again filled a larger role with A.J. Brown (hamstring) unavailable, but Jalen Hurts wound up giving double-digit targets to both Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith and no more than four to anyone else. Smith suffered a concussion late in Monday's game, so if both he and Brown wind up missing Week 4 against the Bucs, it's possible Dotson could see an expanded target share.