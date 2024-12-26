Jalen Tolbert Injury: Another limited listing

Tolbert (finger) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Tolbert left this past Sunday's game against the Buccaneers just before halftime due to a finger injury and didn't return. Since then, he was listed as limited on the first two Week 17 practice reports, giving him one last chance Friday to return to full participation or otherwise risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia. If he's able to suit up, Tolbert likely will have an elevated role in the Cowboys offense following news Thursday that CeeDee Lamb was shut down for the season due to a persisting shoulder issue.