Javonte Williams headshot

Javonte Williams News: Pair of touchdowns in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Williams rushed 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in all three targets for 23 yards in the Broncos' 33-10 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Williams put together a season-best effort in the lopsided win, recording his first two touchdowns of the season on eight- and five-yard rushes in the second and third quarters, respectively. Williams' rushing yardage total was also a season high, and he extended his streak of games with multiple receptions to six. After a nightmarish start to the season that saw Williams net 52 rushing yards on 24 carries over the first three games, the fourth-year back has bounced back to average 5.1 yards per carry over the subsequent four contests. Williams will have a golden opportunity to extend his productive stretch of play when the Broncos host the Panthers in a Week 8 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Javonte Williams
Denver Broncos
