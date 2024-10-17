Javonte Williams News: Pair of touchdowns in win

Williams rushed 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in all three targets for 23 yards in the Broncos' 33-10 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Williams put together a season-best effort in the lopsided win, recording his first two touchdowns of the season on eight- and five-yard rushes in the second and third quarters, respectively. Williams' rushing yardage total was also a season high, and he extended his streak of games with multiple receptions to six. After a nightmarish start to the season that saw Williams net 52 rushing yards on 24 carries over the first three games, the fourth-year back has bounced back to average 5.1 yards per carry over the subsequent four contests. Williams will have a golden opportunity to extend his productive stretch of play when the Broncos host the Panthers in a Week 8 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 27.