J.J. McCarthy Injury: Left atop depth chart

McCarthy (knee) is positioned as Minnesota's starting quarterback after Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones left in free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings may still bring in a veteran quarterback, but anyone they acquire at this point likely would just be a backup. Reports suggest the Vikings had interest in retaining Darnold or Jones but ultimately weren't wiling to pay as much as other teams. That can be taken as at least a small sign of confidence in McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a meniscus tear after playing well in his lone preseason appearance. The 10th overall pick from last year's draft resumed on-field work this winter and should be ready to practice before training camp.