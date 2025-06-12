Joe Flacco News: Mentor during offseason work

Flacco took limited reps during mandatory minicamp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Flacco is entering his 18th NFL season, so extra reps during the offseason aren't necessarily all that valuable. He participated enough to help install the offense, but otherwise served as a mentor to Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, helping them develop a cadence and study film. Flacco is expected to compete for the starting job during training camp and could realistically be under center for Cleveland's Week 1 matchup against the Bengals.