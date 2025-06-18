This article is part of our Job Battles series.

Spending a third-round pick on Gabriel and fifth-round pick on Sanders confirms the otherwise obvious fact that neither Flacco nor Pickett is

This one could be messy. Deshaun Watson (Achilles) is out and the Browns know they're stuck in a rebuilding year.

This isn't to acknowledge a competition but rather just quickly remind that it still isn't clear what's going on with Cousins. Penix is Atlanta's starter, and Cousins might or might not stick around in some capacity. With Aaron Rodgers joining Pittsburgh it seems like there's one less of an already very limited list of options for Cousins, and Pittsburgh was arguably the best lead for Cousins up to that point.

The list in this article is grouped by position and then goes in alphabetical order of team location.

Subsequent posts in the series will respond to developments that occur as teams prepare for training camp, sometimes in more specific detail than the two roundup posts.

The next two posts in this series will do a general, surface-level roundup of the positional battles that took shape following the NFL Draft. The first (this one) will pile up the offseason headlines at quarterback and running back, while the second one (tomorrow) will do the same at wide receiver and tight end.

The next two posts in this series will do a general, surface-level roundup of the positional battles that took shape following the NFL Draft. The first (this one) will pile up the offseason headlines at quarterback and running back, while the second one (tomorrow) will do the same at wide receiver and tight end.

Subsequent posts in the series will respond to developments that occur as teams prepare for training camp, sometimes in more specific detail than the two roundup posts.

The list in this article is grouped by position and then goes in alphabetical order of team location.



Evaluate trades or get ready for a first-year draft with fantasy football dynasty rankings on RotoWire

QUARTERBACK

Michael Penix vs. Kirk Cousins, ATL

This isn't to acknowledge a competition but rather just quickly remind that it still isn't clear what's going on with Cousins. Penix is Atlanta's starter, and Cousins might or might not stick around in some capacity. With Aaron Rodgers joining Pittsburgh it seems like there's one less of an already very limited list of options for Cousins, and Pittsburgh was arguably the best lead for Cousins up to that point.





Joe Flacco vs. Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders vs. Kenny Pickett, CLE

This one could be messy. Deshaun Watson (Achilles) is out and the Browns know they're stuck in a rebuilding year.

Spending a third-round pick on Gabriel and fifth-round pick on Sanders confirms the otherwise obvious fact that neither Flacco nor Pickett is a long-term option for the Browns. What's less clear is whether the Browns will prioritize short-term production at quarterback, seemingly most offered by Flacco, or if they'll instead use the 2025 season largely for evaluation purposes to see what they have in Gabriel or/and Sanders.

Albert Breer reported that Flacco was exempted from minicamp reps, thus presenting the order of Pickett – Gabriel – Sanders at quarterback, because coach Kevin Stefanski already had a level of "trust" with Flacco that made it unnecessary for him to get the reps.

Perhaps there is something to read into with those minicamp details, but it's otherwise easy to make the stat-based case that Flacco is likely Cleveland's best quarterback at the moment. Of course, even if Flacco goes into the year as starter, there's a good chance the Browns' season goes poorly enough that they give up playoff ambitions and move on to evaluating Gabriel or/and Sanders.



Anthony Richardson (shoulder) vs. Daniel Jones, IND

This team has strange vibes at the moment, with both GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen flailing as they try to right the ship while the two have any job security leash left. With a quarterback situation as precarious as this, it's only objective to note that the Colts are in a desperate state.

They might have been desperate enough for consistency at the quarterback situation to bench Richardson even before Richardson's surgically-repaired throwing shoulder flared up again. After sitting out minicamp with AC joint complications, the hope or/and belief is that Richardson should be ready for training camp in late July.

Jones was far from a consistent starter for the Giants previously, but Richardson's career completion rate of 50.6 percent is understandingly alarming for a coach or/and GM on the hot seat. If Richardson's shoulder issues persist then the Colts might not have a choice but to give Jones some playing time this year.





Russell Wilson vs. Jaxson Dart, NYG

By all accounts to this point, Wilson is locked in as the starting quarterback for the Giants. What's less clear is how much leash Wilson might have for a team that's expected to finish near the bottom of the NFC.

Coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are both on the hot seat, leaving them in the difficult position of balancing short-term competitiveness (Wilson) for long-term promise (Dart). It would be reasonable to suspect that the Giants might become more inclined to start Dart the further away they get from playoff contention.

While Wilson might seem safest to the Giants at the moment, Wilson is a below average starter at this point and they used a first-round pick (25th overall) on Dart because they ultimately want him to prove himself a worthy starter

Head to our advanced fantasy football stats page for advanced NFL stats such aDOT, catch rate, YAC% and more to help you make the best player evaluation decisions.

RUNNING BACK

Quinshon Judkins vs. Jerome Ford vs. Dylan Sampson, CLE

Ford took a paycut to stay with the Browns this year, but the Browns still might need Ford to play most of the passing-down snaps after serving in that role (and doing well) in 2024.

The primary ballcarrier in this offense will almost certainly be Judkins, however. The Browns selected Judkins 36th overall out of Ohio State, and he's very likely the best running back on the roster. Judkins could eventually even take some passing-down snaps from Ford.

Sampson is likely on the outside looking in as a rookie fourth-round pick. Sampson has some speed and running ability but he's very raw for passing downs and doesn't have much power projection at 5-foot-8, 200 pounds.









Javonte Williams vs. Jaydon Blue vs. Miles Sanders, DAL

The Dallas running back room is one of the worst in the NFL, but if someone could emerge as a clear starter they might have significant fantasy utility anyway.

With an interior line of Tyler Smith – Cooper Beebe – Tyler Booker the Cowboys should have one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in the NFL, including in short-yardage situations. This is the kind of line that could make a lot of running backs look good.

Williams is the general favorite to start after signing a one-year, $3 million contract in free agency. Sanders was paid less at $1.1975 million, though curiously fully guaranteed. The rookie Blue, selected out of Texas with the 11th pick in the fifth round, is easily the fastest and likely the best pass catcher of the three.







RJ Harvey vs. J.K. Dobbins, DEN

Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin are still hanging around too, but the Denver backfield will likely focus primarily on Harvey and Dobbins.

Harvey (5-8, 205) was a somewhat surprising second-round selection (60th overall) out of UCF, but one easily justified after a dominant collegiate career and strong NFL Combine showing (4.40-second 40-yard dash).

Dobbins is a major talent, as evidenced by a 2024 breakout season in which he carried the Chargers' offense before missing four games with an MCL sprain. The obvious issue for Dobbins is that he might be the NFL player most prone to catastrophic injury.

Coach Sean Payton has a long history of rotating running backs more than fantasy investors would prefer, so the week-to-week usage for Harvey, Dobbins, Estime and McLaughlin might fluctuate in ways unpredictable to people outside the team. With that said, there's reason to believe Harvey and Dobbins are easily the top two talents of the group, stalemated as they might be against each other.









Woody Marks vs. Nick Chubb (foot) vs. Dameon Pierce, HOU

Marks (5-10, 207) was a starter at Mississippi State and USC, but the rookie fourth-round pick (116th overall) might be something of a pass-catching specialist for a Houston roster that already features Joe Mixon as a three-down workhorse and a pair of power specialists in Chubb and Pierce.

Chubb is attempting to return from a broken foot, suffered in Week 15 after an already harrowing return from the brutal ACL/MCL/meniscus tear that struck Week 2 of 2023. Although signed to only a one-year deal worth $2.275 million, nearly all of it ($2.075 million) is fully guaranteed. Chubb therefore seems likely to make the final roster.

It's not clear whether Houston will have room for a fourth running back on the roster, but if they do then Pierce would be the conventional candidate. Pierce might be more useful to another team.





Travis Etienne vs. Tank Bigsby vs. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC

Etienne is one of the least durable running backs in the NFL – power concepts aren't ideal for his skill set, and using him on power concepts seems to invite lingering bumps and bruises – but he's still uniquely dangerous in space when healthy. Etienne is the Jacksonville running back most like Bucky Irving from Tampa Bay, where new coach Liam Coen saw great 2024 success, but it remains to be seen whether the Jacksonville offensive line can get anywhere near the level of Tampa's (it probably can't).

If the Jacksonville offensive line can't create space for Etienne, then the Jaguars might need to lean more on Bigsby, who's clearly the primary power back between himself, Etienne and the rookie fourth-round pick Tuten.

Tuten (5-9, 206) was a prolific fumbler in college and lacks the vision and rhythm of Etienne, but Tuten (4.32-second 40-yard dash) is at least a step faster yet than Etienne, even though Etienne is one of the fastest NFL running backs.

The Jaguars are also a good bet to keep seventh-round pick LeQuint Allen on the final roster, because he might be the team's best passing-down back even as a rookie. Particularly if Etienne were to miss time, Allen would be a strong candidate to take most of the passing-down reps.





Omarion Hampton vs. Najee Harris, LAC

The Chargers are paying Harris a good amount on a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million deal, so he understandably might have assumed he'd be a three-down starter for the Chargers in 2025. As it turns out, that almost certainly won't happen.

Perhaps it was the initial plan for the Chargers to give Harris a heavy workload in 2025, and that they signed him shows they're comfortable doing so, but with the 22nd overall selection of Hampton the plans had to change.

Hampton (6-0, 221) was a three-down monster at North Carolina and likely has the sort of talent that compels playing time. With 4.46 speed on that frame Hampton gives the Chargers a candidate to provide both volume and efficiency, with a skill set that features both power and elusiveness, including on passing downs.

It's possible that the Chargers would entertain using Hampton in high-leverage situations – situations where points or/and yardage are most crucial – and similarly might try to keep Hampton fresh for those situations by giving Harris more of the low-leverage work, such as running out the clock in the fourth quarter with a safe lead.





Blake Corum vs. Jarquez Hunter, LAR

Corum was a disappointing rookie third-round pick last year, logging just 58 rush attempts and seven receptions (eight targets) on 115 snaps before suffering a fractured forearm in Week 18. Coach Sean McVay is notoriously picky about giving out running back reps and seemingly prefers to use only one running back (Kyren Williams) if possible, but Corum should presumably have more of McVay's trust in Year 2 than he did as a rookie.

If Corum can't turn the corner in 2025 then the rookie fourth-round pick Hunter might apply heat for the RB2 role. Hunter (5-9, 204) and Corum (5-8, 205) are both small, but Hunter's burst and speed (4.44-second 40-yard dash) definitely stand out compared to Corum (4.53-second 40-yard dash).

It's possible that McVay's pickiest running back demand pertains to blitz pickup, and if so then that could make things tough for Hunter. Hunter did not look like a natural on passing downs at Auburn, be it as a blocker or receiver, and might need development time there even if he projects well for future improvement.









TreVeyon Henderson vs. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

Henderson is locked into the long-term plans for the Patriots after landing in New England with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 draft, but at 5-foot-10, 202 pounds it might suit Henderson best to skip some of the power running tasks and leave those to a brute like Stevenson. Ohio State used Henderson and 36th overall pick Quinshon Judkins in a similar manner.

If Mike Vrabel and the Patriots get their way then they'll boast a robust rushing attack that requires multiple contributors. They want to run a lot in general, and if they get any leads then they'll lean toward the run even more. In other words, the Patriots likely want to give a lot of work to both Henderson and Stevenson in 2025.

It's not clear whether the team will go into the season with Antonio Gibson at RB3, but he has some amount of proven ability as a pass catcher.













Kendre Miller vs. Devin Neal vs. Cam Akers, NO

Alvin Kamara has a three-down role to himself, but if he were to miss time then his primary replacement could see a lot of usage.

The Saints once hoped and still might hope to see Miller claim that role, but going into his third season the former third-round pick has been injured the majority of the time.

Neal is the rookie sixth-round pick out of Kansas, where he was one of the most productive college football running backs of recent years. Neal isn't burly (5-11, 213) and lacks speed (4.58-second 40-yard dash), but he provided consistently efficient returns as both a runner and receiver over massive volume in college.

Now successfully recovered from his second Achilles' tendon tear (2023), Akers arrives to New Orleans on a one-year contract after serving as the de facto power specialist in 12 games with Minnesota. Akers could offer a similar power specialist utility to the Saints in 2025 if his durability cooperates.









Cam Skattebo vs. Tyrone Tracy vs. Devin Singletary, NYG

The incumbent Tracy and the rookie fourth-round pick Skattebo will duke it out in training camp – perhaps with Singletary problematically chiming in from time to time – but there could be fantasy value in the Giants backfield despite the team's poor point projection.

As this Cam Skattebo breakdown (here) details, there could be a lot of from-scrimmage usage allocated to the Giants running backs given the volume limitations and checkdown tendencies of Russell Wilson.









Braelon Allen vs. Isaiah Davis, NYJ

Pitched initially as a power and passing-down specialist, Allen's lack of speed might be an issue in the long term. If Allen's speed doesn't hold him back, though, then his power and passing-down abilities are obvious enough.

Davis (6-0, 218) is not as powerful as Allen (6-1, 235), but Davis runs with some pop in his own right and is probably no worse than average as an overall athlete.

Coach Aaron Glenn wants to establish a voluminous and explosive rushing attack with the Jets, and if he succeeds in that then the Jets will need someone other than Breece Hall to make significant from-scrimmage contributions.









Kaleb Johnson vs. Jaylen Warren, PIT

Warren claimed 158 touches in 15 games last year (120 carries, 38 receptions on 47 targets) while Najee Harris took 263 carries and 36 receptions (48 targets) in 17 games.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) has the frame to take on a lot of Harris' vacated workload, but it remains to be seen whether Warren takes a greater cut of the offense during Johnson's rookie year than when Harris was with the team.

Johnson is not nearly as tested as Warren on passing downs, be it in blitz pickup or route running, so Johnson might need to make progress in that area before becoming a true copy of Harris.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.