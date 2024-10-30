John Metchie News: Could see increased workload

Metchie is one of four healthy wide receivers entering Thursday's game against the Jets, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Texans received expected bad news Tuesday when they learned that Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. That, coupled with Nico Collins (hamstring) spending at least one more week on injured reserve, opens the door to Metchie, who experienced a boost in his workload the last three games when Collins and Robert Woods were sidelined. Metchie had a season-high four targets last Sunday when Diggs sustained his injury. In fact, it was Metchie that replaced Diggs and caught two passes, including one for 28 yards, on the same drive that resulted in a Houston score that made it a two-score game in the fourth quarter. He'll likely serve as the fourth wideout after Tank Dell, Woods and Xavier Hutchinson in Week 9.