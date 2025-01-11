John Metchie News: Limited production on eight targets

Metchie recorded four receptions on eight targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers. He also lost a fumble.

Metchie's day got off to a rough start, as he fumbled after a seven-yard reception on Houston's first offensive play of the game. He recovered to tie for the team lead with eight targets, though he was inefficient with his opportunity and also tallied a long catch of only 10 yards. He should maintain a key role throughout Houston's postseason run with both Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee) sidelined for the long term.