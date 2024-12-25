John Metchie News: Returns with elevated role

Metchie (shoulder) had five receptions on eight targets for 48 yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to Baltimore.

Metchie returned from a one-game layoff to find himself in an elevated role in the passing game sans starter Tank Dell (knee). The 24-year-old Metchie led the Texans in targets Wednesday while setting a new personal high through 12 active games this season. Metchie's increased usage should put him on the map in deeper formats in Houston's regular-season finale against the Titans next Sunday.