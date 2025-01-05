Jordan Addison News: Nets zero yards on six targets

Addison caught one of six targets for no gain in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Lions.

Minnesota's entire receiving corps had awful catch rates on a national stage, as Sam Darnold turned in his worst performance in a Minnesota uniform. Addison's horrid showing stands out after he failed to gain any yards while bringing in just 16 percent of his targets. It was an otherwise solid season from the budding sophomore, who provided fantasy managers with 63 receptions for 875 yards and 10 total touchdowns across 15 games. Addison and the No. 5 seed Vikings will regroup and travel to the West Coast to face the Rams next Monday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.