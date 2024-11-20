KaVontae Turpin News: Finds end zone against Texans

Turpin caught all three of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Turpin finished the contest with the best offensive play for the Cowboys, scoring on a 64-yard pass from Cooper Rush early in the second quarter. The third-year wideout has flashed his impressive speed and playmaking ability at points during the 2024 campaign, but his production has mostly been inconsistent with limited touches on offense. Its possible Turpin could see his involvement in the passing game increase going forward, as the struggling Dallas offense could use a spark to turn things around down the stretch. Unfortunately, his usage will likely continue to be difficult to predict from one week to the next. Turpin and the Cowboys are set to visit the Commanders in Week 12.