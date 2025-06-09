Kirk Cousins News: Will attend mandatory minicamp

Cousins is slated to attend the Falcons' mandatory minicamp Tuesday and Wednesday. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Cousins attended Atlanta's voluntary workouts in April but not voluntary OTAs in late May and early June. The veteran quarterback has expressed his desire to be traded to a team where he could compete to start, rather than work as the backup to Michael Penix. The Browns, Steelers and Vikings had been named as potential suitors for Cousins this offseason, but Cleveland has since added rookie draft picks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, while Pittsburgh's long-awaited one-year deal with Aaron Rodgers finally has materialized. Cousins is now heading into his age-37 season, carrying a cumbersome contract and fresh off a 2024 campaign in which he visibly petered out down the stretch before being benched. Unless a path to a starting gig elsewhere and trade somehow comes to pass, for fantasy purposes Cousins looks like a mere late-round stash in formats that start multiple QBs.