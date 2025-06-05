Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

We're in the lame duck spot between the Draft and Week 1, which means it's time to get creative with some fun NFL research over the dog days of summer.

Utilizing SportsReference.com, Rotowire.com found the horoscope signs for all 120 current quarterbacks rostered in the NFL, former Super Bowl winning QBs and former Associated Press MVP winning QBs.

Top Zodiac Signs Among NFL Quarterbacks

Category Top Horoscope Percentage Current Rostered NFL QB Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) 15 of 120 (12.5%) Current Starting NFL QB Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) 5 of 32 (15.6%) Super Bowl Winning NFL QB Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) 5 of 36 (13.9%) AP MVP NFL QB Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) 5 of 31 (16.1%)

Notable Names:

Libra – C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith

Virgo – Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino, Terry Bradshaw

Capricorn – Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson

Leo – Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young

Among the current crop of both rostered and starting QBs, Libras make up the highest percentage, which means you may want to check on when the signal-caller for your team was born. Current studs such as C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff and Geno Smith are among the modern Libras in the NFL, as is Trevor Lawrence, who is a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate under new Jags coach Liam Coen at the Best NFL Betting Sites.

Mahomes In Good Company

As for Super Bowl-winning QBs, usual suspect Patrick Mahomes helped Virgos lead the way, along with Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw. Fellow Hall of Famer Dan Marino never captured a Super Bowl ring, but he did help Virgos capture the highest percentage among AP MVP NFL QBs.

Tied with Virgos among Super Bowl-winning QBs were the Capricorns, who claim Drew Brees, Eli Manning and Joe Flacco. Should Lamar Jackson ever get the Ravens to the promised land, you'll see the Capricorns stand alone on the Super Bowl-winning list.

Famous Leo Quarterbacks: Brady, Hurts, and More

We're sure you're wondering, what about the GOAT himself? Tom Brady was born Aug. 3, 1977, making him a Leo. Unfortunately for Brady, he hasn't gotten too much help from fellow Leos to lead a category just yet. Newly-crowned champ Jalen Hurts helps the Super Bowl total now, but not enough to clip the Virgos and Capricorns. Other notable Leos who have had good but not great careers include Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins and Bryce Young - none of whom have won an MVP or Super Bowl.

What About NFL Rookie QBs?

While we won't seriously project the future of an NFL QB based on his zodiac sign, if you're wondering how this year's notable picks sorted out, here you go: Cam Ward (Gemini), Jaxson Dart (Taurus), Tyler Shough (Libra), Jalen Milroe (Sagittarius), Dillon Gabriel (Capricorn) and Shedeur Sanders (Aquarius).