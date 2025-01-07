Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Mariota headshot

Marcus Mariota News: Scores three touchdowns in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Mariota completed 15 of 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys. He added five rushes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota played the entire second half of the contest Sunday, filling in for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (leg) who left the game out of precaution. The veteran played well, leading the Commanders on a touchdown drive immediately after entering the game. With Daniels' leg soreness being downplayed by head coach Dan Quinn following the game, it appears that Mariota will resume his duties as Daniels' backup when the Commanders visit the Buccaneers for a wild-card round matchup.

Marcus Mariota
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now