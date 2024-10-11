Noah Brown News: Returning to face Baltimore

Brown (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Brown emerged as Washington's No. 2 receiver prior to missing Week 5 with a groin injury, catching exactly three passes in each game Weeks 2-4. It's not likely to be a high-volume role, but the Commanders may be inclined to pass more than usual this weekend, facing a tough Baltimore run defense with RB Brian Robinson (knee) in danger of missing the game. Even so, Brown's volume is hard to project due to the possibility of sharing playing time with Olamide Zaccheaus and/or Dyami Brown.