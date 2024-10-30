Olamide Zaccheaus Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Zaccheaus (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

This is his first time listed on the injury report this season, with Zaccheaus having played 25-51 percent of snaps on offense in all but one game. He ran 18 routes in this past Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears without drawing single target, following back-to-back games with exactly six targets and four catches. An absence for Sunday's game at the Giants would leave more snaps/routes for some combination of Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey and Dyami Brown.