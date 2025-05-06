Pierre Strong News: Heads in last year of rookie deal

As the Browns' OTAs approach, Strong is slated to compete for slotting in a backfield that includes returnee Jerome Ford, as well as rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A concussion prevented Strong from suiting up for the Browns' season finale in 2024, but now that he's presumably past the issue, the 2022 fourth-rounder -- who is in the last year of his rookie contract -- will look to retain his depth role in the team's backfield. Additionally, Strong remains an option in the return game, but as long as Judkins and Sampson stay healthy, it remains to be seen how much of a role in the offense Strong will see after logging 26 carries for 108 yards and a 14-104-0 receiving line on 22 targets in 14 games last year while working alongside Ford, Nick Chubb and D'Onta Foreman.