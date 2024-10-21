Fantasy Football
Raheem Blackshear Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Blackshear suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Commanders, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Blackshear suffered the injury on a second-half kickoff and was unable to return to the game. Based on the day-to-day timeline given, the Virginia Tech product may have a chance to suit up Week 8 against the Broncos. More clarity on his chances to do so will likely come later in the week when the Panthers release their first injury report.

Raheem Blackshear
Carolina Panthers
