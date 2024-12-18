Ray Davis News: Finds end zone against Detroit

Davis rushed seven times for 15 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions.

Davis scored his second receiving touchdown of the 2024 campaign in Week 15, bringing him to five total touchdowns so far this season. The rookie running back played just 18 of the Bills 70 offensive snaps, but he was able to make the most of his limited opportunities in the contest. Going forward, Davis is likely to continue to share playing time with Ty Johnson behind starter James Cook. For that reason, Davis remains an unreliable fantasy option barring an injury to Cook. The Bills host the Patriots in Week 16.