Rome Odunze News: Cleared to face Rams

Odunze (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Odunze was a full practice participant Friday, after the Bears added him to their injury report Thursday as a limited participant. He's emerged as the top downfield target in Chicago -- coming off a 6-112-1 receiving line and league-high 235 air yards Week 3 against the Colts -- but Odunze's volume projection will get a modest bump downward if Keenan Allen (questionable, hip) ends up playing Sunday after progressing to full practice participation Friday.