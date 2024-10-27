Rome Odunze News: Leading receiver in loss

Odunze recorded three receptions on six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Commanders. He added two rushes for 13 yards.

Odunze ended with a modest stat line, but his ability to command opportunity stood out. Caleb Williams attempted only 24 passes in the low-scoring affair, which led to Odunze finishing second on the team in targets -- Keenan Allen earned seven -- while leading the way in receptions and yards. The Bears also made a point to get Odunze involved in the offense with two rushing attempts, another indication that he could see an expanded role throughout the second half of the season.