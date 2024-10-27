Fantasy Football
Rome Odunze headshot

Rome Odunze News: Leading receiver in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Odunze recorded three receptions on six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Commanders. He added two rushes for 13 yards.

Odunze ended with a modest stat line, but his ability to command opportunity stood out. Caleb Williams attempted only 24 passes in the low-scoring affair, which led to Odunze finishing second on the team in targets -- Keenan Allen earned seven -- while leading the way in receptions and yards. The Bears also made a point to get Odunze involved in the offense with two rushing attempts, another indication that he could see an expanded role throughout the second half of the season.

Rome Odunze
Chicago Bears
