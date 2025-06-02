Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefon Diggs headshot

Stefon Diggs Injury: Attends voluntary practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Diggs (ACL) is present for voluntary OTAs on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs' attendance at voluntary OTAs has been hit-or-miss, and he was notably absent last Wednesday when head coach Mike Vrabel was made to address a controversial video of the veteran wide receiver posted to social media, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. Vrabel said he had spoken with Diggs and stressed a desire for the 31-year-old, who inked a three-year, $69 million deal in March to position himself as the No. 1 wide receiver for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, "to make great decisions on and off the field." Diggs is again practicing without a brace on his surgically repaired right knee Monday, per Reiss, a sign that his recovery from a torn ACL suffered Oct. 27 is continuing on good track.

Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now