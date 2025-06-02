Stefon Diggs Injury: Attends voluntary practice

Diggs (ACL) is present for voluntary OTAs on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs' attendance at voluntary OTAs has been hit-or-miss, and he was notably absent last Wednesday when head coach Mike Vrabel was made to address a controversial video of the veteran wide receiver posted to social media, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. Vrabel said he had spoken with Diggs and stressed a desire for the 31-year-old, who inked a three-year, $69 million deal in March to position himself as the No. 1 wide receiver for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, "to make great decisions on and off the field." Diggs is again practicing without a brace on his surgically repaired right knee Monday, per Reiss, a sign that his recovery from a torn ACL suffered Oct. 27 is continuing on good track.