Wittingly or unwittingly, many people end up "confirming their priors", i.e., ignoring reports that don't align with their pre-existing opinions and/or making mountains out of molehills when a report tells them what they wanted to hear. Burying the unfavorable reports and elevating the favorable

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Below I'll share my top seven tips for sorting through player notes and tweets from training camp to figure out what really matters... or at least what might kind of matter.

Many of the notes we write contain information that's helpful to keep in mind but not necessarily urgent or worth acting on. Other notes may be a level below that even, primarily written to provide updates on guys we haven't heard from or discussed since the end of the following season. But there's also some stuff coming through from beat writers, at least occasionally that can genuinely influence opinions, projections, etc.

We've reached that beautiful part of summer when NFL beat writers inundate us with tweets and articles from training camp. As someone who has written player notes at RotoWire for over a decade now — and thus been forced to consume an ungodly quantity of fantasy football training camp news — I hopefully have some idea of what ultimately matters and what doesn't.

We've reached that beautiful part of summer when NFL beat writers inundate us with tweets and articles from training camp. As someone who has written player notes at RotoWire for over a decade now — and thus been forced to consume an ungodly quantity of fantasy football training camp news — I hopefully have some idea of what ultimately matters and what doesn't.

Many of the notes we write contain information that's helpful to keep in mind but not necessarily urgent or worth acting on. Other notes may be a level below that even, primarily written to provide updates on guys we haven't heard from or discussed since the end of the following season. But there's also some stuff coming through from beat writers, at least occasionally that can genuinely influence opinions, projections, etc.

Below I'll share my top seven tips for sorting through player notes and tweets from training camp to figure out what really matters... or at least what might kind of matter.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

1. Pre-existing Opinions Don't Determine What's Significant

Wittingly or unwittingly, many people end up "confirming their priors", i.e., ignoring reports that don't align with their pre-existing opinions and/or making mountains out of molehills when a report tells them what they wanted to hear. Burying the unfavorable reports and elevating the favorable ones can lead to double-counting, whereby we give a player extra credit (or ding him by too much) based on information that's in line with what we already expected when determining rankings/projections/evaluations.

Let's use one of my personal favorites, DeMario Douglas, as an example. There were glowing reports on him last spring, with Chad Graff of The Athletic calling Douglas the Patriots' "best and most explosive playmaker" during the offseason program.

As a Douglas stan, I already had him ranked much higher than most and expected he'd look like the best player in one of the league's worst WR rooms. That's even more so the case in this example because Douglas is a small, quick receiver, which means he should look really good in unpadded practices. If anything, it would've been concerning had Douglas not stood out in that environment, competing against a mix of rookies, has-beens and never-weres. I had already ranked Douglas as if this were more or less expected, so it would've been a mistake to keep pushing him up way higher.

2. Reports on Depth-Chart Standing Matter Far More than Reports on Performance

To be clear, I'm not saying the actual depth charts released on the team websites matter. Some teams may take those kind of seriously and even involve the coaching staff, while for others it's an afterthought / a fun task for the PR employees. It's hard to know which is which, and even the teams that take it seriously will often do annoying stuff like listing probably rookie starters behind veteran backups.

There is, however, some value in knowing whether players are getting most of their practice reps with the starters, second-stringers or third-stringers. The utility of this information increases if we're hearing the same thing from multiple weeks of practices, and ideally it'll then be backed up by usage/rotations in preseason games. One beat reporter mentioning first-team reps from a single practice doesn't mean much, but it's definitely a good sign if we're into August and multiple beat guys are reporting that Player X has steadily worked with the starters.

Reports on the quality of a player's practice performance mean far less, especially when we're dealing with the offseason program or first week of training camp before pads come on. I'll start to care more if we keep hearing the same thing as camp progresses, but only if it's coming from multiple beat writers. In terms of really considering big changes to rankings/projections, I'll want to see the positive camp reports backed up by glowing quotes from coaches and/or a strong showing in the preseason.

X: Kayshon Boutte

Z: Stefon Diggs

F: Pop Douglas — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 23, 2025

Roman Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Calvin Austin III are your first team WRs in 11 personnel. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 24, 2025

3. Look at Practice Participation, Not Quotes (For Players Returning from Injuries)

There's no shortage of glowing quotes coming from players, coaches and beat writer at this time of year, with countless players primed for breakouts or ready to bounce back strong from injuries. Updates or estimates on injury progress tend to be either unhelpful or overly optimistic, which means we should mostly put stock in non-subjective measures of progress.

Take the case of Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk, two veteran wideouts who suffered ACL tears in the middle of last season. The 49ers have provided a bunch of positive quotes about Aiyuk looking good and being on track, but he nonetheless opened camp on the PUP list, fueling speculation he'll miss the early part of the season. Diggs, on the other hand, was a full participant in New England's first practice, suggesting he's weeks (or months) ahead of Aiyuk at the end stage of the ACL rehab process. That matters for fantasy expectations, although it hardly guarantees smooth sailing ahead for the 31-year-old Diggs.

As a reminder of the danger of relying on quotes, we only need look back to last summer when the 49ers were relaying optimism about Christian McCaffrey, who continued missing practices in the meantime and eventually spent the first half of the regular season on injured reserve.

As Ozzy Osborne's "Crazy Train" plays, the Patriots go to their first 11-on-11 drill, and after an initial false start/neutral zone infraction, QB Drake Maye's first snap is a completion on a short crosser to WR Stefon Diggs. Crowd cheers. Training camp is officially underway. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 23, 2025

4. Have Some Patience with Rookies

Players drafted early in the first round often open camp with the starters, but most rookies don't get that honor, even if they're highly regarded and competition at their position is less than stellar. When evaluating rookies in the spring, we should assume most guys drafted after the Top 15/20 or so will open camp with backups. For middle-round picks that will almost always be the case, and yet every summer you can find fantasy analysts panicking (or at least seriously adjusting rankings/projections) because some third-round pick at WR or fourth-round pick at RB isn't getting many first-team reps in late July / early August.

5. Don't Fall for the Myth of the Two-Back Offense / RB-Turned-Slot-Receiver

Traditional 21 personnel with a fullback on the field definitely isn't a myth, as evidenced by the Niners and Ravens being among last year's semifinalists (the Texans also had a lot of success with a FB on the field last year, though mostly on pass plays, not runs). In terms of formations with two halfbacks — rather than one halfback and a fullback — the only team in recent memory that did it as more than an occasional thing or experimen