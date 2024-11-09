Tank Dell Injury: Expected to suit up in Week 10

Dell (back), who is questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit, is expected to play, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dell popped up on the injury report Friday and logged a limited practice due to a back issue. While late-week additions to the injury report are often ominous, it appears Dell will be able to play through the injury. Fellow wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and could be active Sunday, so the Texans might have their top two receivers available for a crucial contest against the Lions. It's important to note, however, that the matchup takes place on Sunday Night Football and doesn't begin until 8:20 PM ET, so fantasy managers who roster Dell or Collins may want to have a backup plan in place since neither is 100 percent certain to play.