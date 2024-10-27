Terry McLaurin News: Best yardage total of season

McLaurin recorded five receptions on eight targets for 125 yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears.

McLaurin caught long passes of 61 and 25 yards to top 100 yards for the third time this season and for the first time since Week 5. He was out-targeted by Zach Ertz but still holds the most valuable fantasy role in the offense. After a relatively inconsistent start to the season, McLaurin now has at least 95 receiving yards and five receptions in three of his last four games heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Giants.