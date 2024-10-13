Terry McLaurin News: Hits pay dirt twice Sunday

McLaurin caught six of seven targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

While his longest reception went for only 14 yards, McLaurin was the go-to option in the red zone for Jayden Daniels, snagging a seven-yard TD in the second quarter and a six-yard score in the fourth. McLaurin has gotten into the end zone four times in the last four games, racking up a 21-317-4 line on 31 targets during that stretch, and he seems likely to post big numbers again in Week 7 against the Panthers.