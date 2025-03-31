Terry McLaurin News: May sign extension soon

Commanders GM Adam Peters said Monday that he'd like to sign McLaurin to an extension before Week 1, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin has one season remaining on the three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed in 2022, with $19-20 million in real-money compensation for 2025. That might be enough to prevent a holdout, but the Commanders would rather lock him in for multiple years after McLaurin finished 2024 with career highs for touchdowns (13), catch rate (70.2 percent) and PPR points per game (15.9). Tough as it may be to avoid TD regression, McLaurin figures to remain highly efficient and may even get a slight boost to his target volume, entering his second season in an offense led by QB Jayden Daniels and OC Kliff Kingsbury. Offseason acquisition Deebo Samuel should mostly get touches/targets that went to Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Noah Brown last year, including many of the screens that were a frequent feature of Kingsbury's offense. McLaurin remains unchallenged as the team's top threat to catch deep and intermediate passes.