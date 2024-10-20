Terry McLaurin News: Perfect on six targets

McLaurin recorded six receptions on six targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

McLaurin had an impressive performance given the context of the game, as Jayden Daniels (ribs) exited after Washington's first possession and the passing volume was limited due to the blowout nature of the win. Despite both of those things working against him, McLaurin gained at least 15 yards with all six of his catches. His outlook could change if Daniels is set to miss a matchup in Week 8 against the Bears, but McLaurin has at least 98 receiving yards in three of his last five matchups.