Terry McLaurin News: Scary good output Sunday

McLaurin finished with seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 73 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

McLaurin teamed up with quarterback Jayden Daniels to score both of Washington's touchdowns on the day. It was Scary Terry's second consecutive game with multiple trips to the end zone and his fourth overall this season (11 total touchdowns). The 28-year-old is just 31 yards shy of recording his fifth 1,000-yard campaign in his sixth season with the Commanders. McLaurin should accomplish the feat with ease in a pivotal matchup against the Eagles next Sunday.