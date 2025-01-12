Terry McLaurin News: Strong numbers in playoff win

McLaurin finished with seven receptions on 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

McLaurin was narrowly edged out by Mike Evans (7-92-1) for the best receiving line in this wild-card round showdown, but the former got the last laugh after finishing on the winning side Sunday. The 29-year-old McLaurin now has 14 touchdown receptions in 18 combined regular and postseason games this year, which matches the combined total from his previous three seasons. Rookie Jayden Daniels' strong quarterback play has been the key difference, as the QB/WR duo have hit the air flying in their first season as teammates. McLaurin will have a prime opportunity to put up big numbers in the divisional round of the playoffs against a banged-up Lions secondary Saturday.