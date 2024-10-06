Terry McLaurin News: Tops century mark again

McLaurin caught four of eight targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Browns. He added two rushing yards on his only carry.

It's the second time in three games that McLaurin has delivered triple-digit receiving yards, as he continues to click with rookie QB Jayden Daniels. McLaurin has a 23-303-2 line on 36 targets through five contests, putting him on pace for his fifth straight 1,000-yard campaign. In Week 6, he'll take aim at a Ravens secondary that's been surprisingly vulnerable this season and that just surrendered a combined 19-276-4 line to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.