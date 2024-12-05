Fantasy Football
Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito News: Full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

DeVito (right forearm) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

DeVito emerged from Week 12 action with a sore right forearm, which left him as the Giants' emergency third quarterback last Thursday at Dallas. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll announced that Drew Lock would make a second start in a row, while at the same time stating that DeVito may be healthy enough to serve as his backup Sunday versus the Saints, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Considering DeVito practiced without limitations Thursday, he seems poised to take on such a role this weekend, but it remains to be seen if that comes to pass.

