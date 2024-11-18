Fantasy Football
Tommy DeVito headshot

Tommy DeVito News: In line to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

DeVito is slated to start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the Giants electing to replace Daniel Jones as the team's starting signal caller, DeVito -- who had been serving as New York's emergency No. 3 QB -- is in line to get the nod this coming weekend, rather than previous backup Drew Lock. With six teams on bye in Week 12, DeVito represents an option for fantasy managers in QB-heavy formats, as well as those in need of a short-term lineup plug in.

Tommy DeVito
New York Giants
More Stats & News
