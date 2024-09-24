Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now

Zyon McCollum: Gets hands on two more passes

McCollum furnished six tackles (three solo) and defensed two passes in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

McCollum has now gotten his hands on six passes over the last two games, with one of those going for an interception. The third-year pro, who is handling the starting right cornerback role this season following the departure of Carlton Davis, has allowed a minuscule 27.3 completion percentage and 3.3 yards per attempt on the 11 passes he's faced in primary coverage through three games.

Zyon McCollum headshot
Zyon McCollum
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News

Written By RotoWire Staff