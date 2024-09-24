Zyon McCollum: Gets hands on two more passes

McCollum furnished six tackles (three solo) and defensed two passes in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

McCollum has now gotten his hands on six passes over the last two games, with one of those going for an interception. The third-year pro, who is handling the starting right cornerback role this season following the departure of Carlton Davis, has allowed a minuscule 27.3 completion percentage and 3.3 yards per attempt on the 11 passes he's faced in primary coverage through three games.